Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PANDY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.5983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

