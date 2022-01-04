$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $69.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $171.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

