Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

