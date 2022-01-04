Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report sales of $120.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $120.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

