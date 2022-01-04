Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $354.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

