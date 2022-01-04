Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $441,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

