Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

