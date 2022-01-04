Ocean Arete Ltd. Acquires 543,600 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,600 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises 6.5% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLX. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

