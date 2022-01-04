Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 83.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

