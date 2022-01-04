Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

