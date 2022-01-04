The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 79.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 229.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 238.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 152.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

