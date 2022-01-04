Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.