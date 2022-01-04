Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 791,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

