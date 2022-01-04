Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.