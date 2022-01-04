Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,472 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

