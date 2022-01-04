iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.