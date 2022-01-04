Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stake Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.