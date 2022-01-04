Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on February 16th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APF stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.74 million and a P/E ratio of -80.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total value of £65,000 ($87,589.27). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79). Insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000 over the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

