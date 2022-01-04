USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

