USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 6,187 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

