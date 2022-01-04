USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 4,545 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 227,250.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.