Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

