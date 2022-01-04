USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

