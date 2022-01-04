USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.68 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.40.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

