MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 134 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $644.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $638.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.