IDEX Market Cap Tops $160.86 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $160.86 million and $17.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,334,535 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

