Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

