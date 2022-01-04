Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 74,588.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

NDAQ opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.70 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.