Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after buying an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

