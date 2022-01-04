Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $338.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $941.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

