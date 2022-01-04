Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,514 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,514 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

