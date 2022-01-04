Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

