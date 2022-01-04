Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

