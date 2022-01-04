Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.20. 1,132,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$19.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.06. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

