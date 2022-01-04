STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,698 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.