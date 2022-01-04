XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,240. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

