Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 98.3%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 71,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,888. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

