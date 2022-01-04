ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 79.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $151,045.98 and approximately $75,442.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00482739 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

