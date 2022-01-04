EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 68.7% in December

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

