BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $56,542.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

