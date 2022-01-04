Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $95,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

