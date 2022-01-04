Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of S&P Global worth $105,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.16 and its 200 day moving average is $443.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

