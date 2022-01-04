Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 527.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,243 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

