Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Rises By 727.5%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 727.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,686. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.