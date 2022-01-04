Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Expands By 625.0%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SASDY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Get SAS AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.