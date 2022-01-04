Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

