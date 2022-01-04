Desiree A. Burke Sells 5,501 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GLPI stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 42,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,064. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

