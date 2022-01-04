Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.19. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 4,851 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

