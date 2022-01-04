loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.38. loanDepot shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 2,107 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

