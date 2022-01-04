AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 156,581 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

